(nee Williams):

On 12 February 2019, peacefully at home in the arms of her family, aged 76 years. Most beautiful wife of Con, amazing mum to Andrea & Craig, Anton, Gaki & Lesley and incredibly special YiaYia of Presley, Grayson, Nikita-Maree, Geneva, Yanni and Zack. Dearly loved by all her wider "family". In lieu of flowers, donations to Margaret Stewart House or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Glenis's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Saturday, 16 February 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.







ZIOGAS, Glenis, Mary(nee Williams):On 12 February 2019, peacefully at home in the arms of her family, aged 76 years. Most beautiful wife of Con, amazing mum to Andrea & Craig, Anton, Gaki & Lesley and incredibly special YiaYia of Presley, Grayson, Nikita-Maree, Geneva, Yanni and Zack. Dearly loved by all her wider "family". In lieu of flowers, donations to Margaret Stewart House or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Glenis's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Saturday, 16 February 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 14, 2019

