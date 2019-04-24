MARTIN, Glen:
Glen passed away peacefully on Easter Monday, 22 April 2019, in his caravan, Kenepuru Sound, aged 61 years. Dearly loved father of Glen Junior, and a much loved son of Dawn and the late Ivan. Special brother and brother-in-law of Daryl and Wendy; and Rick and Nairn. Uncle to Alastair, Michelle, Sam and Rebecca, and Calum and Zoe. Polly the dog will miss him. Messages to 84 D Colemans Road, Springlands, Blenheim. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society, C/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Glen's funeral will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday 29 April at 10.30am, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 24, 2019