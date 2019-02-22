DAWSON,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys DAWSON.
Gladys Merle Bruce (Merle):
Passed away peacefully in Taupo on 20th February 2019, in her 90th year. Much loved wife of Gordon, much loved mother of Graham and Ross. Loving grandmother to Hilton. A service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Wednesday 27th February 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ PO Box 11-288, Manners Street Post Shop, Wellington, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to Merle's family C/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2019