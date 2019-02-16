FAMULARO,
Formerly of Wainuiomata. On 12 February 2019, peacefully at Ropata Lodge, Lower Hutt. Aged 93 years. Cherished husband of the late Peggy. Beloved father and father-in-law of Toni & Philip and Kathleen. Loved grandfather of Bonnie, Rory, Fergus, Anjuli and Shelley. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Salvie & Laura, Silvio & Colleen, and Virginia & Tony. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA or Huha would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ropata Lodge. A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knight's Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 19 February 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Taita Cemetery.
