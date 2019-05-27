CANHAM, Gillian
(née Simpkins):
Of Raumati Beach. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, aged 88 years. Loving wife of John, mother to Miriam, Johnathan (dec), Stephen and Benjamin, and grandmother to Sarah, Liam, Callum, Kate, Amber, Martin, Patrick and Eli. Thanks to Summerset staff for their care over the last 18 months. A service to honour Gillian will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, Rosetta Road, Raumati Beach on Wednesday 29 May 2019 at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation. Messages for "The Canham Family" may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2019