DUINDAM,
Gijsbert, B.A. (Guy):
Reg No: 280627430, Hussar 1st class, Armoured Corps Regiment Hussars from Boreel. Formerly of Noordwijk, The Netherlands. On June 1, 2019. Peacefully at Stokeswood Hospital, aged 90 years. Father and father-in-law of Michael & Georgina, Robert & Maree, Rene'. Opa of Michael & Natalya (& son Teddy), David & Olivia, Vanessa, Ngarui, Chris, Kevin, Oliver. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friendly Support Network Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Guy will be held in the Dutch Clubrooms, 61 Taita Dr, Lower Hutt on Thursday 6 June at 10.30am, followed by private interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to "The Duindam Family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on June 4, 2019