MUNSON, Geri Reiana:
On 5 March 2019, peacefully with family by her side. Loving daughter of Peg Jones and the late Ken. Sister to Dennis, Jeff, the late Maryann and Gregory. Loved mother of Laura. Beloved Nana of Oliver. Loved by her nieces and nephews Nick, Tim, Kate, and all their children. Loved and missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Research or the Heart Foundation in memory of Geri may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'The Munson Family' may be placed in Geri's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service for Geri will be held at St Anne's Catholic Church, 22 Emmett St, Newtown, Wellington, on Friday 8 March 2019 at 11.00am. Thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2019