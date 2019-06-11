KLEINSMAN, Gerhardus
Johannes (Gerald):
Born 16th July 1926, Ambt Delden, Netherlands, and died peacefully at home in Tawa, 9th June 2019. Beloved husband of Anna Kleinsman (nee Leusink). Father and father-in-law of John & Kerry; Mark; Alice & Duncan; Chris & Maree; Tony & Donna; Mary & Mark. Opa to Rachel, Daniel and Grace; Ben, Ina and Toby; Kate and Trent; Simon and Holly; Aleida. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at either service. Messages to the Kleinsman family may be left in Gerald's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A Vigil service will be held this evening at 7.00pm, Sts Peter and Paul Church, 29 Dr Taylor Tce, Johnsonville, Wellington. Funeral Mass, Thursday 13th June, at 1.00pm, St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson St, Waitara.
Rust in vrede.
Published in Dominion Post on June 11, 2019