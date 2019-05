HARDMAN, Gerald:

We the family of Gerald (Gerry) Hardman would like to thank you for the kindness shown to us all. Please accept this as a personal thank-you for the many cards that were sent, the condolences and love, the beautiful flowers, and the food that was made and delivered. This has shown us what a special man Gerry was to us all. Sending our love to you all - Fay and family.