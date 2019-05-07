Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald HARDMAN. View Sign Death Notice



Gerald William:

Of Otaki; who was born in Dunedin April 21st 1943 and grew up in Christchurch, passed away in Levin aged 76 years on 6th May 2019. Gerry spent most of his adult life in Otaki. Gerry was the dearly loved husband of Fay. He was a very special person who was a much loved father and father-in-law of Shane, Dirk, Treena, Regan, Hiromi and Kylie. Beloved grandfather of Dylan, Beau and Romeo. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Richard, Mary, Allan, Gillian, Evan, Donald, Stephen, Anne, Finlay, Kathie, Ray, Christine, Thelma, Liz, Alf, Collin, Trish, Paul, Robert, Shirley, Gary and Diane. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Gerry was a wonderful person to have had in our lives for so long. He is dearly loved for his sense of loyalty, love, commitment, formidable sense of humour and his fierce protectiveness of the ones that he loved. He is remembered for the many years of support he gave the community in his role at St John's. A huge thanks to Gerry's brothers and sisters for the tremendous support they have given to Fay and family. Messages to the Hardman family may be left in Gerry's tribute book, on this page, or posted c/- PO Box 107, Otaki 5542. A service to celebrate Gerry's life will be held at St Mary's Church, 4 Convent Rd, Otaki, on Friday 10th May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the nearby Pukekaraka Cemetery.







HARDMAN,Gerald William:Of Otaki; who was born in Dunedin April 21st 1943 and grew up in Christchurch, passed away in Levin aged 76 years on 6th May 2019. Gerry spent most of his adult life in Otaki. Gerry was the dearly loved husband of Fay. He was a very special person who was a much loved father and father-in-law of Shane, Dirk, Treena, Regan, Hiromi and Kylie. Beloved grandfather of Dylan, Beau and Romeo. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Richard, Mary, Allan, Gillian, Evan, Donald, Stephen, Anne, Finlay, Kathie, Ray, Christine, Thelma, Liz, Alf, Collin, Trish, Paul, Robert, Shirley, Gary and Diane. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Gerry was a wonderful person to have had in our lives for so long. He is dearly loved for his sense of loyalty, love, commitment, formidable sense of humour and his fierce protectiveness of the ones that he loved. He is remembered for the many years of support he gave the community in his role at St John's. A huge thanks to Gerry's brothers and sisters for the tremendous support they have given to Fay and family. Messages to the Hardman family may be left in Gerry's tribute book, on this page, or posted c/- PO Box 107, Otaki 5542. A service to celebrate Gerry's life will be held at St Mary's Church, 4 Convent Rd, Otaki, on Friday 10th May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the nearby Pukekaraka Cemetery. Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers