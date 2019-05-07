HARDMAN,
Gerald William:
Of Otaki; who was born in Dunedin April 21st 1943 and grew up in Christchurch, passed away in Levin aged 76 years on 6th May 2019. Gerry spent most of his adult life in Otaki. Gerry was the dearly loved husband of Fay. He was a very special person who was a much loved father and father-in-law of Shane, Dirk, Treena, Regan, Hiromi and Kylie. Beloved grandfather of Dylan, Beau and Romeo. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Richard, Mary, Allan, Gillian, Evan, Donald, Stephen, Anne, Finlay, Kathie, Ray, Christine, Thelma, Liz, Alf, Collin, Trish, Paul, Robert, Shirley, Gary and Diane. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Gerry was a wonderful person to have had in our lives for so long. He is dearly loved for his sense of loyalty, love, commitment, formidable sense of humour and his fierce protectiveness of the ones that he loved. He is remembered for the many years of support he gave the community in his role at St John's. A huge thanks to Gerry's brothers and sisters for the tremendous support they have given to Fay and family. Messages to the Hardman family may be left in Gerry's tribute book, on this page, or posted c/- PO Box 107, Otaki 5542. A service to celebrate Gerry's life will be held at St Mary's Church, 4 Convent Rd, Otaki, on Friday 10th May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the nearby Pukekaraka Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2019