  • "Dear Cousin It was only six months ago when we met up and..."
    - Anne Roberts
  • "love you bubby"
    - melissa TAI
  • "So sad still cant believe it it was 8 weeks to the day..."
    - Dorothy ewart

WATERREUS, Georgina
Ruwai Barbara (Bubs):
Passed away peacefully at home, aged 72 years. Dearly loved sister and aunty. Daughter of the late Whati (Audrey Waterreus (nee) Tapsell) and Edwin John Waterreus. Special thanks to Mary Potter hospice staff for all their care over a short time. Messages to the 'Waterreus family' may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Bub's funeral service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, at 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe, Auckland, on Tuesday 2 April 2019, at 9.30am.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 2, 2019
