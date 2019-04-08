SALMOND,
George Cockburn:
Passed away peacefully at home on 2 April 2019, with family at his side. He will be remembered and greatly missed by his wife Clare, his children Robert, Sarah, and Kate, and all his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated by others yet to benefit from their care. A celebration of George's life will be held at 3.30pm, on Thursday, April 11, at St Andrews on The Terrace.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 8, 2019