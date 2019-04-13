McCONNELL,
George Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at home on 9th April 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of the late Judy. Loved partner of Anne. Much loved Dad of Jo Clement, Robyn and the late Steve Dean, Marty and Lisa, and Sal and Warren Brown. Cherished Pa of 12 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. A celebration of George's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga, at 2.00pm on Wednesday 17th April.
