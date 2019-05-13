JOHNSON, George Roy:
Much loved brother of Ken, Graham and Lynette. Passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Knox Home & Hospital, Auckland, on Friday 10th May 2019, aged 80 years. A funeral service for Roy will be held at St George's Anglican Church, 19 Ranfurly Rd, Epsom, Auckland on Wednesday 15th May 2019 at 12 noon. Messages may be directed to the Johnson Family c/- Manning Funeral Cottage, 31 George Street, Newmarket, Auckland 1023.
Words are few, thoughts are deep, Memories of you are ours to keep.
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2019