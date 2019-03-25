HAYWARD,
George Brereton:
13.11.1940 - 23.03.2019
Much loved Uncle of Kate and Graeme Scarlett, their five children and their spouses and families. Treasured great-uncle of Lindy and Tim, and name sake for their son Bohdan George. Loved grandpa of Craig Hoyle. George touched the hearts of all those who met him and will be sorely missed by all those who considered him as family and a dear friend. With acknowledgement to George's children and extended family in the Exclusive Brethren. In lieu of flowers donations to The World Evangelisation of Christ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to George's family may be placed online in George's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A funeral service will be held at the Karori Baptist Church, 161 – 163 Karori Road, Karori, Wellington on Tuesday 26 March 2019 at 12pm. Thereafter a committal.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2019