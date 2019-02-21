GRINDLEY,
Dr George William:
BSc, MSc, FRSNZ, DSc
On 12 February 2019. Died peacefully at home aged 93 years. Respected geologist and loved brother of Noela Simpson (nee Grindley). Uncle of Anthony and Nicholas and great-uncle of May, Evie, Pearl and Ollie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Federated Mountain Club (https://www.fmc.org.nz/), PO Box 1604, Wellington 6140 or a charity you feel George would appreciate. Messages to the Grindley/Simpson family may be left in George's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. George's funeral service will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 22 February 2019, at 11.00am, and will be followed by a private burial.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 21, 2019