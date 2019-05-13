George CHAMBERLAIN

CHAMBERLAIN,
George Albert:
(Of Levin). Formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th May 2019 surrounded by his family at Star 4 Horowhenua Health Centre, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Loved father of Jimmy, Geoffrey, Gregory, and Christopher. Loving grandpa of Adam, Nicholas, Hannah, Thomas, Eli, Daniel and all his great-grandchildren. Messages please to Chamberlain family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. A service for George will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Thursday 16th May 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation at Horowhenua Crematorium.

Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2019
