DIEDERICH,
Geoffrey James:
On 2nd May 2019 at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton. Loved father and father-in-law of Bernard & Eava, Rodger, Mark (deceased), Gary & Jeannie, Rebecca & Brett and loved by his grandchildren Jake; Beua, Jake, & Brodie; Ashley, & Abby; Tegan, & Tammy and his great grandchildren Rahiri, Kade, & Abel. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035 Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Geoffrey's life in The Village Chapel 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton on Tuesday 7th May 2019, at 11.00am.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019