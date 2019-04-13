DENNING-KEMP, Geoffrey:
Passed away very peacefully on 10 April 2019, aged 98 years. Darling husband of the late Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of Jocelyn and Peter, Kathryn (deceased), Rose and Richard, Anthea and Lyle, Howard, Martin (deceased), and Grandpa to 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A humble, principled and practical man of faith. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Erin Park hospital for their tender care of Geoff over the past 4 years. A celebration of Geoff's life will be held in Manurewa Bible Church, 84-86 Maich Road, Manurewa, on Wednesday 24 April, at 1.00pm.
