1957 - 2019
Died peacefully on 7 April, in Wellington Hospital after poor health. Gavin was a prolific New Zealand maritime and social historian, bibliophile, gay rights' advocate, and fond animal lover. Son of the late Joan and Murray McLean, beloved brother of Deb Hill, extended whanau of Kynan Gentry, Victoria Mason, and guide-parent to Tommy, Charley, Duchess, Milo and Crockey. Long-term friend of Ian Spicer and Allan Potter; close colleague of Tim Shoebridge, Conal McCarthy, Michael Kelly and Mary O'Keeffe. Special thanks to Graeme Russell who was instrumental in lightening his spirits over the past two years. Messages of condolence can be sent to 7A Urquhart Street, Whanganui 4500.
