Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19th May 2019, aged 84 years. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Karina & Pete, and Robyn. Loved Nana of Nicki, Amanda, Deb, Claire, and Hayley. In lieu of flowers donations to The Medical Research Department, Otago University, would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Gay's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Gay's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Friday 24th May 2019 at 3.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 22 to May 23, 2019
