MILLER, Gabrielle Mary
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabrielle MILLER.
(Gae) (née Barry):
On March 13, 2019 peacefully at Malvina Major, aged 82 years. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Charlotte & Warwick, and Georgina & Snow. Adored Granny of Daniel, William and the late Endeavour. Wife and friend to the late Peter. A celebration of Gae's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. A special thanks to the staff at Malvina Major for their loving care of Gae. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Child Cancer Foundation may be left at the service or made online. Messages can be posted to 'Gae's family', c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040, or via heavenaddress.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019