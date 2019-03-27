ROBERTS, Frederick (Fred):
Peacefully on March 25, 2019, at Shona McFarlane Lower Hutt, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Faith (nee Mua). Much loved father of Dean, Lianne, and Tracey. Loved Grandad of Danica, Tadeusz, Jordan, and Daniel. Great-Grandad to Kaylee, Jaylah, and Reuben. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family in Leeds UK and his NZ whanau and friends. A service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at Gee & Hickton, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by cremation at Akatarawa.
R.I.P.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 27, 2019