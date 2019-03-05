TWYFORD, Frederic Cleal:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederic TWYFORD.
At home on March 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Barbara for 56 years. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Catherine and Ross, Richard and Holly, and Sarah and Mark. Special Freddy to Scott, Emma, and Robbie, Rosa, and Lily, and Tessa, Nancy, and Gemma. Special thanks to Fred's GP Matthew White and to the wonderful team at Cranford Hospice. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Puketapu Road, Taradale, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the entrance to the Church or via www.cranfordhospice.org.nz All messages to the Twyford family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019