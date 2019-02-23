RUMBOLL, Frank Horace:
Of Waikanae. Passed away on Thursday 21st February 2019, at Wellington Hospital after a short illness. Aged 85 years. loved husband of the late Elaine. Loved father and father-in-law of Glynis & John, Warren & Ann. Loved 'Pa' of Scott & Anita, Kelsey, Ejaz, and Tiahli. A private service and cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Frank's life will be held in Saint Luke's Anglican Church, Elizabeth Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 26th February at 10.00am.
