HOLMES, Frank Claud:
On February 21, 2019 at Shona McFarlane Rest Home, Lower Hutt; aged 83 years. Loved husband of the late Pauline. Beloved father of Jayne and Gail. Father-in-law of Stan and Trevor. Cherished Poppa of Bridget and Erica. Loved brother of the late Roger and Margaret. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held in Kingswood, cnr of King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Taita Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2019