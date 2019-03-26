BOWLES,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank BOWLES.
Frank Alexander (Peter):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 25th March 2019 at Woburn Masonic Home, Lower Hutt. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband to Gwenda, much loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Leone; Gloria, Beverly & Kenny; Brenda & Jimmy; and Patrick & Monique. Loved cherished grandfather and great grandfather to all his loving children. All communications to the Bowles Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to the Woburn Masonic Home, 63 Wai-iti Crescent, Lower Hutt would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A time to remember and farewell Peter will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive) Lower Hutt, on Friday 29th March 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019