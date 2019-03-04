MANCLARK,

Francis Hay (Frank):

Passed away peacefully in Rymans Hospital on Saturday, 2 March 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Anne "My best pal". Loved dad and father-in-law of Michelle & Wayne, and Frankie & Deborah. Loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Alex (England) and Ian (NZ). Brother-in-law of Margaret & Jim (dec), and Lynne. Much loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces and loved buddy of Margaret and Pat.

Will always be in our hearts.

R.I.P.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons Horowhenua, PO Box 11067, Manners St, Wgtn 6142, would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, 6 March 2019, at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae followed by refreshments.

Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd

FDANZ Tel 04 2936844



