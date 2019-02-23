Francis MACDOUGALL

On February 21, 2019, at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Maureen. Loved father of Christine (dec), Vincent & Pamela, Colin & Maureen, Neil (dec) & Janet, Helen & Steve Brewster. Loved grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. Special thanks to the staff at Elderslea Rest Home for their care of Frank. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 11.00am followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019
