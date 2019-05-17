GRAHAM, Francis (Frank):
On 15 May 2019, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband of Cheree, and father of Melanie, Katelyn, and Hazel. Son of Jenny and the late Tony, adored son-in-law to the late Irene. Brother and brother-in-law of Mark & Catherine, Lynda & Alec. Wonderful uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support of Frank. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online www.cancernz.org.nz Messages to 'the Graham family' may be left in Frank's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Frank will be held at Gateway Baptist Church, 33 Park Road, Miramar, on Tuesday 21 May 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 17, 2019