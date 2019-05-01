FARRELL, Francis Joseph
Patrick (Frank):
Passed peacefully on 27th April 2019. Dearly loved father and father in-law of Jodi, Jeremy, Danny and Josie. Much loved grandfather of Ashleigh, Indi and Riley. Loved brother and brother-in- law of John, Colleen, Margaret and Attila. Special thanks to the staff at Alexander Rest Home, Te Hopai Home & Hospice, who cared for Dad, your support has been greatly appreciated. Messages and tributes to 'the Farrell family' may be left in Frank's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Frank's funeral service will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, Cnr Onepu Rd & Cockburn St, on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from May 1 to May 2, 2019