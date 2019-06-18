EDMONDS, Francis Leonard
(Frank/Tab):
Passed away on 16th June 2019, in his 88th year. Loving husband of Dolores; father of Greg, Simon, Christopher and Nathan. Frank will be sadly missed by all of his family including his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews & nieces. He was a special Lolo Frank. Messages to 'the Edmonds family' may be placed on Frank's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. Frank's funeral service will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 22nd June 2019, at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from June 18 to June 19, 2019