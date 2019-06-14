CATLEY, Francis Richard:
Of Ohau. Passed away peacefully on 6 June 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of Allison. Loved father of Jocelyn Prvanov, John, Anne & David and their partners. Grandfather to Daniel, Grace, Matt, Melissa, Campbell, Broc, Aaron & Madison. Great-grandfather to William, Jack, Elaina, Roman & Poppy. Loved brother of Lorna, George, Eunice, Miriam & Mona. A private service has been held. Tributes for Francis may be placed on his page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 14, 2019