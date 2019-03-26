HUGHES, Frances Margaret:
|
On March 23, 2019, peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital with her family at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Nick. Much loved mother (Frano) and mother-in-law of Sam and Renée, Danny and Jenny, Marty and Malin. Loved sister of Peter and the late Bill. Treasured Gran of Harlow and Lark; Adalyn and Kit. Loved by Lulu the cat. Special thanks to the medical staff at Ward 5 Hutt Hospital for their loving care shown to Frances and family. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A funeral sevice for Frances will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday March 28, 2019, at 10.30am, thereafter to the Taita Cemetery. All messages to the "Hughes family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 26, 2019