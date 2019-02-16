SMITH, Florence Edith:
|
Of Paraparaumu, passed away peacefully on Thursday 14 February 2019 at Millvale Lodge, Paraparaumu. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robbie. Loved mother of Robert (dec), Tricia, and Earle. Loved sister of Thelma, and the late Fred, Kath, Elsie, Jack, and Earl. Very special foster sister of the late Jimmy Lowe. Loved friend to many. Requiem Mass for Florence will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 19 February at 11.00am, followed by burial at Paraparaumu Beach Cemetery.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019