Florence Elizabeth (Betty)

(nee Blakie):

On 20 May 2019, peacefully at Timaru Hospital, in her 89th year, surrounded by loving family. Adored wife and soulmate of the late Johannes (John). Precious and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jos and Lynne (Wellington), Elizabeth and John Pfahlert (Wellington), Michelle (New York), Mark and Ryan (Sydney), and Paul. Dearly loved Grandma of Brendan and Christine (London), Amy and Jeromé (Wellington), and Matthew (Auckland). Beloved Great-Grandma of Jasper, and Isaac. Much loved sister-in-law and aunty of all her family in New Zealand and the Netherlands. A Requiem Mass for Betty will be held at St Mary's Anglican, 25 Church Street, Timaru, at 1.00pm, on Monday, 27 May, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at the family home at 6.00pm, Sunday

26 May. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation, Timaru Branch, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to The Kunnen Family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru.







