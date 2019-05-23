|
SU'A-TUITAUFUSI, Faalaga
(nee Omeri):
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 21 May 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sala Malaesala Afano. Loved and cherished mother of Miriama and Joe, Lesa and Brian, Fa'afetai and Caryn, Temukisa Eti, Fa'amanu, Tautasi and Annie. Sister of Ane Miriama (deceased), Miriama and Sa'u (deceased), Luteru and Mae (deceased), Temu and Leota (deceased), Tupulua (deceased) and Lepitia, Tupulua (deceased), Ollie and Segia (deceased), Tavana and Timu (deceased), Finau (deceased) and Viva, Fiamatai (deceased), Meresieni and Fata (deceased). The greatest ever Nana to her grandchildren Kilisi and Dorothy, Liza and Willie, Jardena and Tomasi, Brooke and Keiryn, Afano (Jnr) and June, Dana and Deyra, Jerome and Tessa, Jordan (dec), Manu, Jaclyn and Grayson, Uriah and Pania, Chane and Adriana, Jade (dec), Tayla and Reishan, Patreece Faalaga and Wade, Nara, Brandon, Breeanah, Sheridan, Cullen, Siam, Sonny, Cheyenne and John, Johnny, Mandy, Tyrone. Great-grandchildren Phoenix, Teichmann, Aaliyah and Zealan, Temu, Rihannah, Karmelo, Myah, Deighjarh, Micaela, Leroy, Dakota, Dj, Caiden, Kiarah, Ameliah, Drayvinh, Jordan, Nyall, Jole, Jada and great-great-grandson Treyvian. Nana we love you so very very much and we miss you but we know you are in our Lord's loving arms. Special Nana to the late Sala Rita and her children. Loving and respected sister-in-law to the Su'a Family. Loving aunty to nieces and nephews in New Zealand, Australia, USA & Samoa.
O LE FINAGALO A LE
AIGA POTOPOTO FA'AMOLEMOLE TAOFI
LE MALO.
Church service for Faalaga will be held at St Timothy's Presbyterian Church, 18 Te Pene Ave, Titahi Bay, on Saturday 25 May 2019 at 9.00am, and thereafter interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2019
