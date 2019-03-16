SOON,
Evelyn Naida (nee Ting):
Peacefully in the presence of her children after a short illness. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Joseph Chin Soon, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette & Ivan, Sandra & Edward, Vicky & Michael, and Murray. Adored por por to Timothy & Nadine, Michael, Katherine, and Nathan. Evelyn will be sadly missed but never forgotten. In accordance with Evelyn's wishes a private family service commemorating her life has been held. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Evelyn's name to the Wellington SPCA. Messages to the Soon family may be placed in Evelyn's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019