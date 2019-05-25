SMITHER, Evelyn May:

Passed away on 18 May 2019 in Wellington, aged 94 years. Youngest daughter of John Joseph Bell and Mabel Winifred Bell. Last remaining sister of Dick, Betty, Bill and Dorothy. Loved wife of the late Jim, mother to Karen and the late John; mother-in-law to Bob Hamilton and Eve Smither. Nana to Brendan and Hayley, Sara and Karl, Cameron and Erina (London), and Holly. Granny to Luca, Leivi, Zoe, Mia, Charlotte and Oscar. Aunty to her many nieces and nephews in Wellington, Christchurch and Australia.

A full life well lived –

will be missed by all.

Special thanks to all at Malvina Major Retirement Village for their care over the years, especially the last few months. In accordance with Evelyn's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages for 'The Family of Evelyn Smither' may be sent to 10 Simpson Crescent, Raumati Beach, Kapiti Coast 5032.





