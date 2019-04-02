SIMMONS, Evelyn Mary
(nee Mowbray):
Of Levin, formerly of Waikanae. Passed away peacefully at the Horowhenua Masonic Rest Home, Levin, on 31st March 2019. Loved wife of the late Chum, dearly loved mother of Ross & Gail, David & Christine, Stephen & Raewynn, and loved sister of Shirley (deceased) & Colin. Loving nanna of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street, Levin, on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 2.00pm. Donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 2, 2019