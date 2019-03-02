SCOTT,
Evelyn Beatrice May:
On February 16, 2019, at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian for 60 years. Loved mother of Derek (dec) and Fiona, and mother-in-law of Graham. Loved Nan to Duncan & Future, and Jodie & Phil. Loved older sister of Barbara. A private family farewell has been held on February 21, 2019.
Friend to so many,
sadly missed.
Our thanks to Megan (Gee and Hickton) and Brian Ross.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2019