(nee Overton):

Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Mike for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven, Phillip & Sharon, and Alison & Paul. Dearly loved nanny to Joseph; Chloe and Chanelle. Much adored sister of Valerie and Sylvia. Donations to Te Omanaga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the caring staff of Te Omanga Hospice and Bob Scott Retirement Home. A service for Eve will be held in the Wainuiomata Road Historical Church, 24 Coast Rd, Wainuiomata, on Thursday, March 14, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages and tributes may be posted to the "Doole Family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.







