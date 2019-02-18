LANE,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Euphemia LANE.
Euphemia Munro (Faye):
Sadly passed away on February 11, 2019, in her 79th year. Much loved wife of the late Bill Lane. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Audrey and Wayne, and Alison and Gavin. Cherished and adored Nana of Stephen, Renee, Kimberly, and Monique. Great-Grandma to Billie-Rose. In accordance with Faye's wishes, a private cremation and service has been held. Messages to the Lane Family, C/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2019