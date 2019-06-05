HUBMANN, Ernst Karl:
Born 3rd January 1935, in Weyer, Austria. Died peacefully in Wellington on Sunday, 2nd June 2019, aged 84, after a long illness. Much loved husband of Anna, and father of Franz, Joseph and Chris. Father-in-law of Louise, Michele and Leanne, and loving grandfather of Marnie, Ben and Isla. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Te Hopai Rest Home for their great care. Messages to 'the Hubmann family' can be placed in Ernst's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Ernst's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Francis de Sales, cnr Mersey & Clyde Sts, Island Bay, on Saturday 8th June, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2019