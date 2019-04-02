KOHLER, Erika Eleonore:
Formerly of Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu. On Saturday, 30 March 2019, peacefully at Huntleigh Home, Karori. Aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Peter, and loved mother of Melanie, and Peter (Arndt). Her funeral service will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am, on Friday, 5 April 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Amnesty International, PO Box 5300, Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141, would be appreciated. Messages may be sent to 102 Pembroke Road, Northland, Wellington 6012.
