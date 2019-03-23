STIRLING, Erica Jane:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erica STIRLING.
06.10.1944 - 20.03.2019
Peacefully at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, aged 74 years. Erica was a friend to all those who knew her. Special thanks to the staff at Te Hopai Home and Hospital for their love and care of Erica over the last 6 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Wellington City Mission would be appreciated and left at the service. Messages and tributes for Erica may be left online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr of Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Monday 25th March 2019, at 11.00am. Thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019