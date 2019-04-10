Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On April 7, 2019, aged 89 years, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Ursula (dec), loving father and father-in-law of David and Ellen, Judith (dec) and Tom, proud Grandpa of Aaron, Christopher (dec), Sarah, Jenna, and Michael, and Great-Grandpa of Jake, Leah, Abby, Tatum, Leo and Macy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David (dec) and June (dec), Joan and Gerry (dec), Adela and Andrew. A funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Steyne Avenue, Plimmerton, on Friday, April 12, at 12.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. No flowers please, but donations to The Wellington Neurology Department Research Fund, CMU Wellington Regional Hospital, Private Bag 7902, Wellington 6242, will acknowledge the wonderful care and attention given to Eric.







