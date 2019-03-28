PAAKA, Erena Te Waimarie:
Passed away gracefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Much loved Mum to Linda (dec.) and Shondell. Loved eldest daughter of Pehimana (Percy) and Wikitoria (Kui). Cherished twin, loved sister, Aunty, cousin and friend. A service for Erena will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr of Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Saturday, March 30, at 10.00am, before being laid to rest at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019