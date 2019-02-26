Enid VAN SAARLOOS

Death Notice
VAN SAARLOOS,
Enid Gillian (née Bond):
Passed away peacefully at Bob Scott Village on February 18, 2019. Aged 81 years. Survived by her loving family Paul, Kris & Jo, Troy & Jacqui, Jean & Bill, and her many grandchildren Blaze, Jace, Zade, Brittney, Paige, Adam, Florence, Jorden, Marianne, Julia, Tracey, David, & her many great-grandchildren. A remembrance service will be held at The Dowse Art Museum on February 28, 2019, at 2.30pm, in the James Coe 1 room to celebrate Gill's life.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2019
