GAMBLE, Elywn Elsa:
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 21 February 2019, aged 91. Wife of Arch (deceased), Mum and mother-in-law of Craig and Beryl. Grandmother to Anthony, Nicola and Chelsea. As per Mum's wishes a private cremation has been held. Her ashes will be put with Arch at a later date with family and friends present.
Rest in peace Elwyn.
