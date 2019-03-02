GAMBLE, Elywn Elsa:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwyn GAMBLE.
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 21 February 2019, aged 91. Wife of Arch (deceased), Mum and mother-in-law of Craig and Beryl. Grandmother to Anthony, Nicola and Chelsea. As per Mum's wishes a private cremation has been held. Her ashes will be put with Arch at a later date with family and friends present.
Rest in peace Elwyn.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2019